Waypoint adds development services to lineup

FORT COLLINS — Waypoint Real Estate LLC is launching its own development company.

Waypoint Development LLC will be a development services company led by Todd Parker, who will serve as director of development.

Services Waypoint Development will provide include development and redevelopment project management, design and construction management, budgeting, financial analysis, cost accounting, development consulting, acquisitions, adaptive re-use, site selection, capital procurement, commercial leasing and integrated product delivery.

Parker brings more than 20 years of experience in real estate development, serving as development manager and director of development for Brinkman for the past 10 years.

“Since launching Waypoint Real Estate in 2016, we have envisioned becoming a true full-service real estate company, and for us that means offering brokerage, investments, property management and development services,” Josh Guernsey, managing partner of Waypoint Real Estate, said in a prepared statement.

With the addition of Parker, Waypoint has grown to 17 employees and diversified the services it now provides.

“Adding Todd to our team, and in turn adding Waypoint Development to our family of companies, realizes that dream for us,” Guernsey added. “We will, of course, have clients that choose only one of the many services we provide, such as brokerage, but we anticipate having other clients that take advantage of the full spectrum of our services. The real value, however, is the insight and knowledge that will translate to our clients in any real estate venture they pursue.”