Payless closures to affect stores in region

All remaining Payless ShoeSource stores in the United States will close by May of this year, according to an announcement by the company over the weekend.

The closing will affect multiple stores in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, including stores on Foothills Parkway in Fort Collins, Fall River Drive in Loveland, Centerplace Drive and the Greeley Mall in Greeley, Flatiron Crossing Drive in Broomfield and Kuner Road in Brighton. They are among 2,100 still open in the United States and Puerto Rico. At one time, the chain of shoe stores had 4,400 stores in 30 countries.

Reuters reported that Payless will file for bankruptcy later this month, the second time since 2007. Creditors, including hedge fund Alden Global Capital which also controls Digital First/Media News Group, took control after the 2007 filing.