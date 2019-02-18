Front Range Biosciences shares top 2018 milestones

LAFAYETTE — Front Range Biosciences, a company that provides hemp and high-value crop producers with its Clean Stock plants and seeds, is sharing its 2018 highlights, which include several key hires and a $10 million Series A round.

“In 2018, the passing of the Farm Bill opened up the marketplace for farmers across the country to diversify their farms with industrial hemp production and capitalize on the rapidly growing hemp industry,” said Dr. Jonathan Vaught, co-founder and CEO of Front Range Biosciences, in a statement. “This fuels job growth domestically and keeps the U.S. competitive in the global market while demonstrating the utility of the cannabis plant, or hemp, as a profitable crop for nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, nutritional and industrial applications.”

Vaught said the Farm Bill’s passage has helped lead to a significant boon for Front Range Biosciences.

“FRB experienced tremendous growth in 2018, and we plan to capitalize on that momentum in 2019, which is poised to be our most demanding year yet,” his statement said. “Our team has the foundation in place to operate at a capacity that will benefit our customers and position us for continued success in the years to come.”

The company doubled its workforce to more than 40 employees since 2018. Key hires include Steve Tyler, vice president of sales and business development; Lee Heyl, director of operations; Raymond French, director of product development; and Michael Westendorp, senior propagation manager. The company also brought on new breeders, growers, greenhouse technicians, sales representatives and HR and accounting professionals.

In 2018, Front Range also acquired nearly two acres of new greenhouse space in Colorado, California and Wisconsin. It plans to expand capacity to meet the increasing hemp demand. In Colorado, FRB signed a lease for a new hemp nursery production facility to build out its greenhouse and industrial warehouse capacity. It also leased a large R&D facility for hemp variety development, breeding and seed production in Colorado.

Earlier in 2018, FRB completed its $10 million Series A to accelerate its breeding and Clean Stock programs.