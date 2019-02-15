Walmart backs out of building store in Windsor

WINDSOR — More than a decade after Walmart purchased land and began planning to build a new store in Windsor, the Arkansas-based retail giant has decided not to move forward with the project.

“We have decided not to pursue development of a new store in Windsor. We are evolving as a company; our focus is to provide the right blend of e-commerce and physical stores for our customers who want to save money and save time,” Walmart spokeswoman Tiffany Wilson said in an email. “We continually review our portfolio to make sure we are achieving this long-term strategy, and the decision not to build a store in Windsor is part of our standard review process.”

Seven Walmart Superstores are located within 12 miles of the corner of 17th and Main streets, the location of the scrapped Windsor store.

Walmart has no immediate plans to build any new stores in Colorado, the company said..

“Last year, we spent an estimated $45 million through the remodeling of 13 stores as well as the rollout of several in-store and online innovations designed to help busy customers,” Wilson said. “This year, we will continue to improve our existing stores by remodeling additional locations across the state, though there are no plans to open additional stores at this time.”