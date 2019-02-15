New round of layoffs for Sandoz

BROOMFIELD — Sandoz Inc. has announced another round of layoffs as it closes its facility at 2555 W. Midway Blvd. in Broomfield.

About 116 employees will be affected, according to a letter the company sent to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. Sandoz has been laying of its employees in waves, the first of which began in April 2018, affecting 65 employees. In November, the company announced another round of layoffs, impacting 24 employees between January and Feb. 15 of 2019.

Now the company has launched an additional wave of employee separations — 116 employees, technicians, chemists and administrative assistants — that will begin April 13 through May 2019. Employees were notified on Feb. 12.

The company said it expects one more wave of layoffs, which will end during 2019 and will result in the permanent closure of its Broomfield facility.

In 2017, Novartis — the Swiss pharmaceutical company and parent to Sandoz — announced that it was ceasing operations in Broomfield.