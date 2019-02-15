Maker Made to display Boulder handmade arts community

BOULDER — Handmade art and creations are being showcased until March 30 at the Boulder Public Library’s main branch as part of the 2019 Maker Made exhibit.

The show features the work of community artists, builders and inventors in Boulder, many in collaboration with the library’s BLDG 61 makerspace.

Maker Made is a celebration of diverse and inspiring crafts, do-it-yourself work, open-source learning, new technology and design thinking.

Items that will be showcased include a prosthetic hand that will be used by a child, a drivable “Electric Cupcake,” a replica of a Sugar Island canoe and paddle and a plywood guitar.

BLDG 61 is a free community workshop, with 3D printers, laser cutters and engravers, a wood shop, textile arts and more.

Maker Made will run through March 30 at 1000 Canyon Blvd.