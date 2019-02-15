Innosphere, Baird partner on Scaleup Program

FORT COLLINS — Innosphere is partnering with Robert W. Baird & Co., an investment and asset management company that does business as Baird, to provide companies within Innosphere’s Scaleup Program with access to financial service expertise.

As part of the partnership, Brian Robinson, financial advisor at Baird, has been appointed to Innosphere’s board of directors, according to a news release from the Fort Collins-based technology startup incubator.

“We’ve seen how valuable Innosphere’s program is to the success of its client companies,” Robinson said in a prepared statement. “Innosphere’s team has the expertise and network to help companies grow and access capital. We are thrilled to work with Innosphere in its mission to support Colorado businesses through the Scaleup Program.”