Fitness studio opens in Timnath

TIMNATH — Studio 68 Fitness LLC, the town of Timnath’s newest business, will host its grand opening Feb. 23 at 4650 Signal Tree Drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Studio 68 Fitness will be open to the public throughout the afternoon providing tours, a chance to meet staff, food, drinks, music, activities for the kids and membership sign ups as well.

The facility includes spin cycle studio with 20 bikes, a heated yoga studio, a strength and conditioning area, as well as the main 2,000 square foot fitness studio. Additional amenities include a child care area and playroom, a café, and men’s and women’s locker rooms, each with a sauna.

Neenan Archistruction of Fort Collins was the designer and builder of the facility.

Timnath resident Christina Kozisek is the facility owner. Her experience has been in banking and as a fitness instructor.

“I wanted a place that would feel like your home away from home; somewhere you could hang out but also where you define your personal best while being gently encouraged to push yourself,” Kozisek said. “Every element is planned to help you maximize your own vision. Even the floor to ceiling windows, looking out over the foothills, are a part of the design… My team and I want you to feel elated when coming here.”

The company will offer memberships ranging from month-to-month to annual contracts. Seniors and active military are eligible for discounts.