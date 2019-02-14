United launches new routes from Denver to Syracuse, Greenville

DENVER — United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) announced Thursday that it will begin new non-stop routes from Denver to Syracuse, N.Y., and Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., starting in June.
“As we build on the strengths of our mid-continent hubs, United’s optimized schedule along with the growth in destinations offered and frequency of flights allows us to deliver on what’s best for our customers — more flights and greater access to more of the places they want to go than ever before,” Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of domestic network planning, said in a prepared statement.
In addition to the new routes, United will also expand summer service to Burlington, Vt., Pensacola, Fla., and Savannah, Ga., from Saturday only to Saturday and Sunday service.
DENVER — United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) announced Thursday that it will begin new non-stop routes from Denver to Syracuse, N.Y., and Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., starting in June.
“As we build on the strengths of our mid-continent hubs, United’s optimized schedule along with the growth in destinations offered and frequency of flights allows us to deliver on what’s best for our customers — more flights and greater access to more of the places they want to go than ever before,” Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of domestic network planning, said in a prepared statement.
In addition to the new routes, United will also expand summer service to Burlington, Vt., Pensacola, Fla., and Savannah, Ga., from Saturday only to Saturday and Sunday service.
…