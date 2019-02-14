United launches new routes from Denver to Syracuse, Greenville

DENVER — United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) announced Thursday that it will begin new non-stop routes from Denver to Syracuse, N.Y., and Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., starting in June.

“As we build on the strengths of our mid-continent hubs, United’s optimized schedule along with the growth in destinations offered and frequency of flights allows us to deliver on what’s best for our customers — more flights and greater access to more of the places they want to go than ever before,” Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of domestic network planning, said in a prepared statement.

In addition to the new routes, United will also expand summer service to Burlington, Vt., Pensacola, Fla., and Savannah, Ga., from Saturday only to Saturday and Sunday service.