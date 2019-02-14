Team Wellness to present talent competition

FORT COLLINS — Team Wellness and Prevention, a substance-abuse prevention nonprofit in Fort Collins, will present its first Youth Talent Competition and gala, Simply Talented, Friday, March 8, at The Hilton Fort Collins, 425 W. Prospect Road.

Simply Talented is a television-inspired talent competition in which 12 contestants will perform live for chances to win cash and promotional and performance support.

Local musicians and music industry professionals have volunteered to judge and mentor the contestants over the past six months for auditions and semi-finalist performances.

“Simply Talented has been an incredible experience. There is so much talent in this competition, and each one of these performers not only has talent but has worked extremely hard to get to this point,” said Gregg Adams, local music promoter and operations manager of KRFC 88.9 FM and judge for the event.

Winners will receive cash prizes and promotional and performance support. The winner will receive $1,000, second place will receive $500, and third place will receive $100. The audience at the event will vote for contestants.

The event includes silent and live auctions, full dinner service and cash bar. Additionally, Team Wellness and Prevention’s annual Lamplighter, First Responder and Educator awards will be presented to law-enforcement officers, firefighters or EMS workers, educators, and individuals or a couple who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to make a difference in the life of children and youth in Northern Colorado.

Team Wellness and Prevention is in the middle of its 30th year of substance misuse and dependency prevention work in Larimer County, and the Simply Talented event is the largest annual fundraiser to help fund the organization.