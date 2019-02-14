Fort Collins-based CBD company Palm Organix to open retail location

FORT COLLINS — Palm Organix, a premium line of CBD products, is opening a retail store at the Palisades Center Mall in Rockland County, New York.

This will mark the first retail location for Fort Collins-based Palm Organix, which makes CBD products made from organically grown industrial hemp. Palm Organix makes tinctures, salves, soft gel capsules and pet products using CBD. All of their products are free of THC.

The location will open on Wednesday, Feb. 20. The company partnered with Pyramid Management Group, a privately-held shopping mall developer in the Northeast, which owns, leases and operates 16 shopping centers.