Five remain in Monfort entrepreneurial challenge

GREELEY — Five finalists have survived the first rounds of the 10th annual Monfort College of Business Entrepreneurial Challenge, with the determination of a winner to occur April 3.

The entrepreneurial challenge is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to obtain coaching, advice and recommendations that will help them launch their business ideas. The event focuses on the knowledge and skills necessary for success in the competitive and rapidly changing business environment.

The five finalists are:

Ageto Energy (Fort Collins, agetoenergy.com ) — Ageto Energy simplifies the task of integrating renewable energy into power systems by reducing system complexity and enabling renewable energy to be integrated into power systems. Using the Ageto Renewable Controller, Ageto controls off-grid and behind-the-meter micro grid power systems.

Career Allies (Fort Collins, careeralliesinc.com ) — Career Allies is an enterprise software solution that manages the parental-leave process by partnering with companies to go beyond offering maternity and paternity leave. The platform uses a B2B SAS portal to help managers maximize retention and bolster their talent leadership pipeline.

SimplyHR LLC, dba Define the Line (Fort Collins, Definethelinecomic.com ) — Define the Line is a comic book sexual-harassment training tool that provides fresh, relevant and actionable training to combat and prevent sexual harassment in and out of the workplace. Define the Line empowers and equips women and men to take action and be the spark for real change.

Laborjack (Fort Collins, laborjack.com) — Laborjack is a technology-based labor service provider connecting college students to individuals or businesses that need an extra set of hands for manual labor tasks. Laborjack uses a shared economy approach by providing the contracted labor and customers provide the supplies to complete the job.

Notty LLC, dba Notty Foods (Denver, nottyfoods.com ) — Notty Foods manufactures and distributes chocolate products that can help people reduce their sugar consumption. The products are created from cocoa ingredients from sustainable small farms, protein from grass-fed cows and non-GMO erythritol from France.

The finalists are competing for a total of $50,000 in prize money and the opportunity to present their business plans to a panel of judges in the final competition at the University of Northern Colorado University Center on April 3.