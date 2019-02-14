ChildSafe names new executive director

FORT COLLINS — ChildSafe Colorado has named Carol Bennis its executive director.

Bennis comes to the role with sixteen years of nonprofit management and experience in health care services program management.

“ChildSafe is thrilled to welcome someone of Carol’s caliber to lead us to the next level,” Brandee Eide, president of the ChildSafe board of directors, said in a prepared statement. “Carol brings significant experience in the management consulting, nonprofit management, healthcare and financial services sectors, which will enhance our well-respected nonprofit.”

The organization was founded in 1986 by therapists who wanted to create a comprehensive, community-based response to child sexual abuse. It serves Larimer and Weld County. In 2018 ChildSafe saw just under 800 clients of all ages through individual therapy, family therapy and group therapy. The organization also provides in-service training and consultation on child sexual abuse issues to clinical professionals and agencies in Northern Colorado.

“Our community, and our nation, suffer from the effects of unresolved child abuse,” Bennis said in a statement. “How fortunate Northern Colorado is to have ChildSafe working to actively stop the ongoing damage of unresolved trauma and abuse. I am honored to be chosen to lead this effort.”