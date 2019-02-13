Zayo names CTO to be new COO

BOULDER — Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) has named Jack Waters to the role of chief operating officer and president of Zayo Networks.

Waters has been Zayo Group’s chief technology officer and president of Fiber Solutions since 2016. He oversaw organic and inorganic expansion of the company’s fiber network. He also integrated six acquisitions, including Electric Lightwave, Optic Zoo and Spread Networks.

In the new role, he’ll lead the global networks business, including fiber solutions, transport, enterprise and strategic networks, along with network operations and security.

“Jack’s leadership will continue to be instrumental as we fully leverage our global fiber footprint to provide solutions to the world’s most innovative and impactful companies,” Dan Caruso, Zayo chairman and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “He has put a foundation in place, including the regional and strategic fiber network teams, which will be key to driving momentum and further unleashing the value of our network.”

In its second-quarter earnings call with investors and analysts, Zayo discussed its plans to emphasize its Network segment as its core business. The company has seemed to delay the plans it announced last year to split into two public companies. When the announcement was made that the company would split into two companies, EnterpriseCo was going to be led by Tyler Coates, the company’s then-COO and president of its Allstream segment. Coates is currently listed on the company’s website as senior vice president of Enterprise Networks.

Since its Feb. 7 earnings release, Zayo’s stock has been on the decline. Its stock price opened on Feb. 7 at $26.72 per share.