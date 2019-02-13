Healthgrades: NoCo, Boulder Valley hospitals among U.S. best

Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette, North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley and Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins were recently recognized as being among the top 5 percent of hospitals in the country by Denver-based online medical information firm Healthgrades.

The America’s Best Hospital list is determined based on clinical quality outcomes for 32 conditions and procedures.

Simply put, patients are more likely to have a successful treatment without major complications — and have a lower chance of dying — at America’s Best Hospitals,” according to the Healthgrades report.

Of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado hospitals, Good Samaritan ranked the highest, scoring inclusion on Healthgrades’ America’s 50 Best Hospitals list. This makes Good Samaritan one of the top 1 percent of “hospitals in the nation for providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures consistently for six or more consecutive years,” according to the report.

Poudre Valley was ranked in the second tier: America’s Top 100 Hospitals.

North Colorado was among America’s 250 Best Hospitals, which represents Healthgrade’s top 5 percent for the current year.

The other Colorado hospitals to make the list were Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge, Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver, Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree and University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion in Aurora.