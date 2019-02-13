Egg Strategy grows its quantitative research team

BOULDER — Egg Strategy, a Boulder-based business consultancy with offices in New York and Chicago, is expanding its quantitative research team with key hires.

As Egg works with Fortune 500 companies in the health, consumer packaged goods and lifestyle segments, quantitative research backs up Egg with the statistics it needs to develop its strategies for companies looking to decide how they should communicate, what product lines they should focus on and what moves they should make.

Market research can be broken into two segments, Egg Strategy co-founder and CEO Christopher Wilshire told BizWest. The qualitative segment includes focus groups and one-on-one interviews to help understand the beliefs, motives and actions of consumers. The quantitative research side — which Egg is growing with its new hires — consists of larger-scale studies and research tools that allow Egg to determine with statistical relevancy how consumers will behave.

To grow that side of the business, Egg has brought on Kate Dieter to its Boulder office. Dieter is returning to Egg after two years in Amsterdam and has expertise in data visualization.

In Chicago, the company has brought on industry veteran Carolyn Wetzel, as well as Julia Goldhammer, an accomplished strategist. In the New York office, the company added Tim Donza, who will serve as managing director of its lifestyle vertical. Egg has 33 employees in its Boulder office, 32 in Chicago and six in New York.

“Growing our quantitative side is great for us. It means we can extend the strategic offerings we can give to our clients and means we can dig into more complex issues they face and support them with clear, concise strategic recommendations,” Wilshire said. “Enhancing and growing our quantitative department also means we are bringing more large-scale data intelligence to our clients, so they feel more confident in how to move forward with their brands.”

In addition to the new hires, Wilshire said to expect Egg to continue innovating in its own business, developing new strategic tools for understanding people, the marketplace and consumers.

“We’re piloting new forms of insight and data expression and giving clients more interactive and engaging ways to understand consumers and the marketplace,” he said. “We’re also continuing to expand in each of our business groups, with new offerings to clients in the health, CPG and lifestyle verticals.”