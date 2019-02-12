Colorado marijuana sales, tax revenue climbing

DENVER — Colorado marijuana sales have topped $6 billion to date since adult-use sales began, according to new data from the Colorado Department of Revenue.

The report includes end-of-year data for 2018. Marijuana tax, license and fee revenue topped $266.5 million in 2018, for both medical and recreational use. In comparison, that revenue was $247 million in 2017. To date, since adult-use marijuana sales began in 2014, tax, license and fee revenue for medical and recreational marijuana have totaled $927 million. In January alone, tax, license and fee revenue totaled $21.5 million.

In 2018, marijuana sales for medical and recreational topped $1.55 billion. In 2017 sales topped just over $1.5 billion.