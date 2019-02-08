Kiewit selects Lone Tree for 1,100-worker regional headquarters

LONE TREE — Construction giant Kiewit Corp. will open a new regional headquarters in Lone Tree, eventually employing 1,100 workers, the company said in a press release.

Omaha-based Kiewit is one of the largest construction and engineering companies in North America. The Lone Tree site is adjacent to the Sky Ridge Light Rail Station in Douglas County. Hiring will begin with 200 jobs added over the next year.

The regional headquarters provides Kiewit with increased access to the nation’s second most-educated workforce, including engineering talent and higher-ed programs, the company said.

“We’re pleased to see Kiewit continue bringing more high-quality engineering jobs to Colorado which supports the State’s focus on growing STEM talent and maintaining our deep talent pool.” OEDIT deputy director Michelle Hadwiger said in a prepared statement. “As a company that solves infrastructure problems, Kiewit’s selection of a site served by public transportation speaks to their conscientious philosophy and their consideration for their future community.”

In addition to housing new talent, the first phase of the new campus also provides collaboration and integration opportunities between Kiewit’s engineering and construction services.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kiewit to the City of Lone Tree and into the RidgeGate master planned development at Sky Ridge Station,” Lone Tree mayor Jackie Millet said. “This project is a great new investment in our business community, and validates our investment in light rail, infrastructure, and transit oriented development.”

The regional headquarters resulted from collaborative efforts by Colorado’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade, the city of Lone Tree and Douglas County.

Kiewit has been involved in some major construction projects in Colorado, including redevelopment of Union Station and completion of the Veterans Affairs hospital in Aurora.