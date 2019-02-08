Job growth in Fort Collins MSA ranks ninth nationwide

FORT COLLINS — Job growth in the Fort Collins metropolitan statistical area — comprised of Larimer County — ranked as the ninth-highest in the nation in 2018, at 4.4 percent.

That rate put the Fort Collins MSA behind only Colorado Springs statewide, which recorded a 5.5 percent gain in nonfarm employment and ranked No. 4 nationwide.

The data were released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and derived from 388 metro areas nationwide.

Nonfarm jobs in Larimer County grew from 167,000 to 174,300.

Other local MSAs also recorded strong job growth. The Boulder MSA — comprised of Boulder County — saw a 3 percent increase in nonfarm jobs, from 192,400 to 198,100.

The Greeley MSA — comprised of Weld County — recorded a 2.6 percent increase, from 107,000 to 109,800 nonfarm jobs.

Broomfield is part of the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood MSA and is not reported separately.