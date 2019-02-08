Epic Pass adds new resorts in Utah, Idaho

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) has added Sun Valley Resort in Idaho and Snowbasin Resort in Utah to its Epic Pass program.

Starting in the 2019-2020 winter season, Epic Pass passholders will have unrestricted access for seven days at both resorts, according to a Vail Resorts news release. Epic Local Pass holders will be able to access the resorts for two days, however some restrictions apply.

“Sun Valley is a four-season renowned mountain resort and provides visitors from around the world with diverse mountain experiences and world-class dining and shopping, Vail resorts chief marketing officer Kirsten Lynch said in a prepared statement. “Together with nearby Park City Mountain Resort, Snowbasin has an incredibly rich winter sports history, and this expanded access provides two great options for Epic Pass holders in Utah.”