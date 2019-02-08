CSU to sell Hughes Stadium site to home builder for $10M

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University has agreed to sell the Hughes Stadium site to a home-building company for $10 million.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports that the CSU Board of Governors on Thursday selected Lennar Colorado LLC as the master developer for the 161-acre site, with Lennar paying $10 million for the property. The company intends to build 600 to 700 homes.

The purchase price represents a moving target and could go up or down based on the number of homes approved for the site by the city. The site formerly housed the CSU football stadium.