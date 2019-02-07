Cognizant Accelerator has grand opening in Boulder

BOULDER — Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) has officially opened its Cognizant Accelerator in Boulder.

The global technology center and innovation hub is located at 1301 Walnut St.. To celebrate the Feb. 7 opening, Gov. Jared Polis provided opening remarks, as did Cognizant Accelerator president Sean Middleton and Cognizant Accelerator vice president Todd Paoletti. Mayor Suzanne Jones and other state and local officials were in attendance for the ribbon-cutting.

Cognizant is a Fortune 200 leader in business, digital and technology services. The company is based in Teaneck, N.J. It has a Colorado workforce of about 1,400 people providing services for clients in industries such as health care, life sciences and insurance. The Cognizant Accelerator is the company’s incubator and venture-investing division, developing new concepts and introducing them to market. The accelerator has helped expand Cognizant’s capabilities in artificial intelligence, block chain, Internet of Things and life sciences. The Boulder location will have 100 team members and will serve as the locus for Cognizant’s software development capabilities.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Cognizant Accelerator global technology hub to Boulder and I thank Cognizant for their investment in Colorado’s technology community and the people of our state,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a prepared statement. “We are proud of how Colorado has become a home for top technology companies and startups alike.”

As a $16 billion global firm, Cognizant decided to launch its Accelerator group as a way to encourage innovation for itself and its clients.

“Part of it is a cultural aspect of what we do,” Middleton told BizWest. “We got a lot of support from our CEO, and we have the space and resources to experiment and do new things.”

The Cognizant Accelerator works by sourcing ideas from its employees, addressing issues they notice their clients are having. It hosts a Launchpad Challenge where it takes about 1,000 ideas each year and selects some to participate in its Launchpad, where it validates those ideas and builds the best into business plans. At its pitch day, a handful of ideas are pitched, and two or three are selected and built into businesses. One such idea was a way to help Cognizant’s life-insurance customers: Because the underwriting process can take six to eight months, many potential insurance customers drop out of the process. But Cognizant found that was because it took a long time to get a person’s medical records and developed a tool to aggregate those records and speed up the process.

Middleton said that the decision to open up Cognizant Accelerator in Boulder stems from a long-time investment in Colorado. The company came to Boulder through its acquisition of Quick Left, which still has all of its leadership as part of the Cognizant Accelerator to this day.

“We found a really great pool of talent here in Boulder, one of America’s tech hubs,” he said.