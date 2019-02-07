Carbonite to acquire Webroot for $618.5M

BROOMFIELD — Carbonite Inc. (Nasdaq: CARB) will acquire Webroot Inc. for $618.5 million.

Carbonite, a Boston-based data protection provider has decided to acquire the Broomfield-based cybersecurity company in order to address a top vulnerability in business — the endpoint. The two will take a comprehensive approach to protection through cloud-based cybersecurity, backup and protection.

“The acquisition of Webroot dramatically accelerates our progress toward becoming the leading data protection company,” Mohamad Ali, president and CEO of Carbonite, said in a prepared statement. “With threats like ransomware evolving daily, our customers and partners are increasingly seeking a more comprehensive solution that is both powerful and easy to use. Backup and recovery, combined with endpoint security and threat intelligence, is a differentiated solution that provides one, comprehensive data protection platform.”

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019 and has been unanimously approved by the board of directors for both companies.

“Carbonite and Webroot have a common focus on making data protection and cybersecurity solutions accessible and easy to use, as well as a dedication to customer success, and we are thrilled to become part of their team,” Mike Potts, Webroot CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Together we can deliver tremendous value to our customers and partners.”

Webroot was founded in Boulder in 1997 and moved its headquarters to Broomfield in 2011.