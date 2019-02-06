Platte River Power Authority is taking applications for its $5,000 Roy J. Rohla Memorial Scholarship, which is aimed at students pursuing a career in the electric utility industry. It is named after Roy J. Rohla, who was an electrical engineer and plant manager at Platte River’s Rawhide Energy Station for 20 years. Deadline for submittal is Feb. 27. Applicants should be current high school seniors or students attending a two- or four-year college or university and must have a permanent home address within Platte River’s four owner communities — Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont or Loveland. Curriculum in engineering; business; information systems; or plant, electrical transmission or distribution technology will receive favorable attention. PRPA is a not-for-profit wholesale electricity generation and transmission provider.
Platte River Power Authority is taking applications for its $5,000 Roy J. Rohla Memorial Scholarship, which is aimed at students pursuing a career in the electric utility industry. It is named after Roy J. Rohla, who was an electrical engineer and plant manager at Platte River’s Rawhide Energy Station for 20 years. Deadline for submittal is Feb. 27. Applicants should be current high school seniors or students attending a two- or four-year college or university and must have a permanent home address within Platte River’s four owner communities — Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont or Loveland. Curriculum in engineering; business; information systems; or plant, electrical transmission or distribution technology will receive favorable attention. PRPA is a not-for-profit wholesale electricity generation and transmission provider.
…