LID Landscapes, the trade name for Illinois-based James Martin Associates Inc., awarded its scholarship named after former LID Landscapes president Phil Loughman to James Flannery. Flannery, son of LID Landscapes designer Anne Flannery, is enrolled in an intensive six-month Galvanize program designed to prepare graduates for employment as programmers after graduation. He already has completed courses at Front Range Community College in computer-aided design.
