Colorado Springs hospital exec named president of UCHealth Longs Peak

LONGMONT — Lonnie Cramer, currently chief operating officer at Penrose-St. Francis Health Services in Colorado Springs, has been tapped to serve as the next president of Longmont’s UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.

Cramer, who is set to start at Longs Peak on Feb. 25, will replace retiring president Dan Robinson.

“I’m excited to welcome (Cramer) to UCHealth,” said Kevin Unger, president and CEO of UCHealth’s Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland and Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins. “His commitment to providing the best patient care and experience and to meeting the needs of this growing community make him a perfect fit for this position.”