Conagra to close Boulder office, terminate 100 jobs

BOULDER — Conagra Brands Inc. will permanently close the Boulder office of Pinnacle Foods Inc., parent company to Boulder Brands, and let go of 100 workers.

The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice with the Colorado Department of Labor on Feb. 5, declaring that it was closing the facility at 1600 Pearl St. “as a result of an evaluation of its business needs in conjunction with the post-acquisition integration of Pinnacle Foods, Inc.”

The closure is permanent and will affect all employees. The office is expected to close on Dec. 31. Layoffs will begin on May 24 and continue through March 20, 2020. Any employee whose last day is after Dec. 31, 2019, will work remotely.

Certain affected employees are being offered ongoing employment, including at other Conagra office facilities. Affected employees are not represented by a union, and no employees at the Boulder office have bumping rights.

A representative for Conagra did not immediately respond to a request for more information prior to publication of this story.

In June 2018, Conagra announced its plans to acquire Pinnacle Foods for $10.9 billion. Pinnacle is the parent company of Boulder Brands, known for making products like Udi’s, Glutino and Earth Balance. Boulder Brands was acquired by Pinnacle in 2016.

Conagra said in its quarterly earnings report, dated Nov. 25, 2018, that it expects to make cost synergies in excess of $215 million per year when its integration of Pinnacle is concluded. Conagra went on to add that in Dec. 2018, its board of directors approved a restructuring and integration plan related to its acquisition of Pinnacle. Conagra said it expects to incur up to $290 million in charges related to the integration. That figure includes a possible $205 million in severance and related costs.

The layoffs are the second blow to the Boulder Valley economy in a month. In January, AstraZeneca PLC announced that it would close its plants in Boulder and Longmont, eliminating 210 jobs.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.