Tiny-home village to move to Globeville

DENVER — Denver’s tiny-home community for the homeless will relocate in March to Globeville.
Colorado Public Radio reported that the tiny-home village had wanted to move to Zeppelin’s Taxi campus but the Department of Public Works rejected that idea because of potential flooding. Instead, the village and the city agreed on a location in Globeville that will enable the community to have a fixed location for a period of years and have enough room to grow.
