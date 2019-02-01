New endoscopy center to open in Greeley

GREELEY — Greeley Endoscopy Center LLC, a new endoscopy practice established by doctors from Centers for Gastroenterology Physicians LLC, will break ground on a new facility Feb. 15 at noon.

The new center will be at 8227 W. 20th St. in Greeley. The 12,000-square-foot medical office building will be an ambulatory surgery center with three procedure rooms and 11 pre- or post-operating patient bays.

Pinnacle III LLC, a Lakewood-based company that manages ambulatory surgery centers, will manage the Greeley center, as it does Skyline Endoscopy Center in Loveland.

Alice Beech from Pinnacle III said that doctors from the Centers for Gastroenterology recognized that they needed surgery and outpatient treatment space in Greeley. Doctors from their practice will be credentialed to do procedures at the new Greeley center, which will be a state licensed and Medicare certified center.

While Centers for Gastroenterology Physicians along with Banner Health Network has ownership of Skyline, Banner will not be involved with the new Greeley Endoscopy Center.

Expected opening date will be at the end of 2019.

Staffing numbers for the new center are uncertain, but Beech said the practice will be hiring experienced registered nurses, technologists and business office personnel.