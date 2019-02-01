Medical beauty spa opens in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Lash and Co. of Fort Collins, a medical beauty spa located at 2109 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, opened Jan. 25. The location is Lash and Co.’s second in the state, with plans for additional in coming years. Lash and Co. is a trade name of Pure Vida Spa LLC.

Lash and Co. integrates an array of medical and cosmetic treatments. Services include lash extensions, skin rejuvenation, laser hair removal, permanent makeup and injectables such as Botox.

The company will conduct an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. on March 8. The company phone number is 970-484-3089.