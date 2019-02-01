Kaiser opens second Pueblo clinic

PUEBLO — Kaiser Permanente will open its second medical office building in Pueblo when it begins to accept patients on Tuesday.
The Chieftain reported that the building at 2625 W. Pueblo Blvd. will serve south side residents. The medical services provider has another office at 3670 Parker Blvd. for north side residents.
The new clinic will start with 12 employees, the company announced.
