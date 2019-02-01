Easterseals seeks advisory board members

Easterseals Colorado is now taking applications for members of the newly formed advisory board.

The advisory board will support the work of Easterseals Colorado and provide mission-based leadership and strategic governance. While day-to-day operations are led by Easterseals Northern Colorado’s vice president, the relationship with the advisory board is seen as a partnership. As supporters of the Easterseals Colorado’s mission, the board provides professional expertise and guidance to help navigate and mitigate potential risks, discover opportunities, and define benchmarks for continued success and organizational growth.

Easterseals Colorado is seeking advisory board members who are trusted leaders in the community and are known for being changemakers in their careers and community. Selected members will have achieved leadership stature in business, government, philanthropy, fleet management, or the nonprofit sector.

Board members will serve one-year terms to be eligible for re-appointment for one additional term. Meetings will be quarterly and committee meetings will be held in coordination with full board meetings. Advisory board members will consider Easterseals Colorado a philanthropic priority and make annual gifts that reflect that priority. Board members will not be paid but may receive administrative support, travel, and accommodation costs in relation to duties.

Interested potential board members should contact Katie Dockery at jdockery@eastersealscolorado.org.

Easterseals provides a variety of home and community-based services equipping adults with disabilities opportunities to live, learn, work and play.