Home » Industry News » Economy & Economic Development

Donovan-Keirns promoted at SBDC

By  — 

FORT COLLINS — Terri Donovan-Keirns has been promoted to assistant director of the Larimer Small Business Development Center.

Donovan-Keirns was formerly the program coordinator for the agency, which helps small businesses with advice and financing.

She has a degree from Colorado State University and formerly owned and operated a construction and real estate development company.

 

FORT COLLINS — Terri Donovan-Keirns has been promoted to assistant director of the Larimer Small Business Development Center.

Donovan-Keirns was formerly the program coordinator for the agency, which helps small businesses with advice and financing.

She has a degree from Colorado State University and formerly owned and operated a construction and real estate development company.

 


 