Donovan-Keirns promoted at SBDC

FORT COLLINS — Terri Donovan-Keirns has been promoted to assistant director of the Larimer Small Business Development Center.
Donovan-Keirns was formerly the program coordinator for the agency, which helps small businesses with advice and financing.
She has a degree from Colorado State University and formerly owned and operated a construction and real estate development company.
