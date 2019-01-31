Home » Newsletters » Afternoon

New CSU design center opens

By Lucas High — 

FORT COLLINS — The Nancy Richardson Design Center, an interdisciplinary innovation hub at Colorado State University, is now open to students and hosted its first classes last week.

“The state-of-the-art center serves as a creative space for students and faculty in programs across campus, including interior architecture and design, apparel and merchandising, landscape architecture, art, engineering, product development, entrepreneurship and construction management,” according to a CSU news release.

The center is named after a founder of Fort Collins-based Otterbox. Nancy Richardson and her husband Curt Richardson donated $8.1 million to help build the 45,000-square-foot facility.

