Montrose makes play for outdoor industry

MONTROSE — Montrose on Colorado’s Western Slope — south of Grand Junction and north of Durango — is making a play to become the epicenter of Colorado’s growing outdoor industry.

The Colorado Sun reports that Mayfly Outdoors, a fly fishing and outdoor equipment manufacturer, will soon consolidate its operations in Montrose and anchor an outdoor industries campus in the community.

The company will occupy a 41,000-square-foot factory in what has been described as a live-work-play campus designed for outdoor products companies. The complex will mix industrial uses, retail and residential in one center in hopes of attracting an industry that doesn’t necessarily conform to tradition.