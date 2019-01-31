Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction

The new Lucky's Market in Fort Collins, seen here in late November 2018, is expected to open in March. Chad Collins/BizWest.

Lucky’s Market opening first Fort Collins store in March

By Lucas High — 

FORT COLLINS —  Lucky’s Market, a Boulder-based natural-foods grocer, is expanding to the north with its first store in Fort Collins.

The Fort Collins location at 425 S. College Ave. is set to open March 6, according to a Lucky’s news release.

The will be the company’s fifth Colorado location. Lucky’s has existing stores in Boulder and Longmont.

About 150 people are expected to be employed at the roughly 25,000-square-foot market.

“We are thrilled to open a new Lucky’s Market in the amazing city of Fort Collins, grow in our home state and support more local farmers, producers and customers,” Lucky’s cofounder Bo Sharon said in a prepared statement. “Our new store will be a one-stop-shop for people who simply love good food at great prices.”

