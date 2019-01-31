Lafayette hires former Fort Collins green building official to lead sustainability efforts

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette has hired Tony Raeker to serve as the city’s new sustainability coordinator.
Raeker will “develop and administer sustainability projects and manage the city’s newly adopted Roadmap to Community Sustainability,” according to a Lafayette news release.
Before being hired by Lafayette, Raeker was green building coordinator in the city of Fort Collins.
“Lafayette has a strong record in sustainability and clear desire to go further,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to helping the community get closer to those goals and vision.”
