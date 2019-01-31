Easterseals offers employers free services

Easterseals will offer free services to businesses that want to hire veterans or civilians with disabilities.

The nonprofit that works with children and adults with disabilities has for years labored to find work for clients. Now, it is turning things around.

It’s “Disability Friendly Employers” program flips that script. It offers services such as creating low- to no-cost accommodation plans for employers, training businesses on how to seek out tax credits and deductions that will support them in creating a more diverse workforce, help so employers keep struggling employees in their jobs, and promotion of businesses that become “disability friendly employers.”

The program is free to any interested employer, Easterseals said in a press release. And it doesn’t require an employer to hire anyone.

More information is available from pdillon@eastersealscolorado.org or by calling 303-505-4806.