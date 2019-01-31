Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Dental office to occupy former Summit site

 

LOVELAND — The long-closed Summit Restaurant in west Loveland will soon be a new dental office.

Dentist Paul Bigus will move his practice from near downtown Loveland to the location on a bluff overlooking the Big Thompson watershed and foothills.

The office will open in March or April, according to the Reporter-Herald.

 

