Dental office to occupy former Summit site

LOVELAND — The long-closed Summit Restaurant in west Loveland will soon be a new dental office.

Dentist Paul Bigus will move his practice from near downtown Loveland to the location on a bluff overlooking the Big Thompson watershed and foothills.

Sponsored Content

Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell

How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction. Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections. Read More

The office will open in March or April, according to the Reporter-Herald.