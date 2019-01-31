CU College of Music to break ground on $57M expansion

BOULDER — University of Colorado’s College of Music is set to break ground next week on a $57-million, 64,000-square-foot expansion project.

The project, approved by CU’s Board of Regents last year, includes new classroom space, a state-of-the-art recording studio, performance and rehearsal spaces, and dedicated suites for the Entrepreneurship Center for Music and Musicians’ Wellness Program, according to a CU news release.

The addition is expected to be open in 2020, the college’s 100-year anniversary.