Charlotte’s Web hires COO

By Lucas High — 

BOULDER — Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF), which manufactures whole-plant hemp extract products with naturally occurring cannabidiol, has hired Stephen Lermer to serve in the newly formed role of chief operating officer.

Lermer’s background is in the pharmaceutical industry. He previously held leadership positions with DuPont, Johnson & Johnson, Burroughs Wellcome (now GlaxoSmithKline), Rhone Poulenc (now Sanofi), Orion Oyj and Akela Pharma, according to a Charlotte’s Web news release.

Lermer’s appointment comes on the heels of an announcement that the company had hired former Coca-Cola Co. executive Eugenio Mendez as chief growth officer. Charlotte’s Web plans to name a new CEO later this year.

