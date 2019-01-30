New board president, members for Naturally Boulder

BOULDER — Naturally Boulder has added two new board members and a new board president.

Alex Hanifin, CEO of Alpine Start, will be the new president of the Boulder natural foods trade organization, taking on the role from Carlotta Mast, senior vice president of content and insights at New Hope Network.

“Naturally Boulder has been instrumental in nurturing and growing the Colorado natural products industry over the last 15 years, and I’ve been honored to serve as board president since 2016,” Mast said in a prepared statement. “ My goal has been to help Naturally Boulder live out its mission, vision and guiding principles in all of our endeavors, and I’m excited to continue serving on the board.”

Hanifin began working with Naturally Boulder 10 years ago as an intern and has been on the board for six years.

“I am thrilled to be Naturally Boulder’s 2019 president,” Hanifin said in a statement. “Naturally Boulder has been a key part of my career development. The growth and status NB has earned inspires me daily, and I look forward to continuing NB’s expansion by supporting this brilliant community and welcoming new businesses and people to join the organization.”

There are also two new board members. Brandon Hernandez, senior partner at Whole Brain Consulting, and Andrew Judd, chief marketing officer at One Brands, will each serve a two-year term before being eligible for reelection in 2020.

Naturally Boulder also recently made changes to its staff. Peter Mohr was promoted to director of operations. A new role, communications and events coordinator, was filled by Susan Morrell.