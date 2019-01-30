Fort Collins considers changing housing ordinance

FORT COLLINS — A new study in Fort Collins suggests that the housing ordinance meant to keep students from overrunning neighborhoods is actually causing some of the escalation in housing costs.

The so-called U+2 ordinance, which restricts single-family home occupancy to the owner plus two unrelated persons, or three unrelated persons when the home is a rental, may have positive impacts on neighborhoods but negatively affects housing costs., according to a report in the Coloradoan.

Sponsored Content

Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell

How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction. Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections. Read More

The council will use the study as it considers whether to change the ordinance to permit a different usage of its current housing stock in order to increase housing availability and moderate prices.