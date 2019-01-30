Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Fort Collins considers changing housing ordinance

By  — 

FORT COLLINS — A new study in Fort Collins suggests that the housing ordinance meant to keep students from overrunning neighborhoods is actually causing some of the escalation in housing costs.

The so-called U+2 ordinance, which restricts single-family home occupancy to the owner  plus two unrelated persons, or three unrelated persons when the home is a rental, may have positive impacts on neighborhoods but negatively affects housing costs., according to a report in the Coloradoan.

The council will use the study as it considers whether to change the ordinance to permit a different usage of its current housing stock in order to increase housing availability and moderate prices.

 

FORT COLLINS — A new study in Fort Collins suggests that the housing ordinance meant to keep students from overrunning neighborhoods is actually causing some of the escalation in housing costs.

The so-called U+2 ordinance, which restricts single-family home occupancy to the owner  plus two unrelated persons, or three unrelated persons when the home is a rental, may have positive impacts on neighborhoods but negatively affects housing costs., according to a report in the Coloradoan.

The council will use the study as it considers whether to change the ordinance to permit a different usage of its current housing stock in order to increase housing availability and moderate prices.

 


 