Drug, alcohol treatment facility adds outpatient option

BOULDER — Choice House, a Boulder County-based provider of 90-day extended primary treatment and long-term structured sober living, has added intensive outpatient treatment to its continuum of services.

The 12-week intensive outpatient program complements Choice’s inpatient and structured sober living treatment programs, providing those who struggle with drug and alcohol abuse the opportunity to choose the treatment program that best suits their needs and lifestyle. Individuals who need clinical support and assistance to achieve their sobriety goals may not be able to commit to an extended inpatient program, making the outpatient option a way to help them without drastically disrupting their work days or home life obligations.

Some Colorado residents may be able to apply health insurance benefits to defray some of the outpatient costs.

“The addition of the intensive outpatient program gives us another much-needed tool along the care continuum for helping our clients find their best path to recovery,” Jordan Hamilton, executive director, said in a press release.

Choice House is a long-term residential extended care treatment and structured sober living program that relies on clinical approaches, 12-step programs, and community integration. The outpatient option falls within the Choice House mission and focus to help each participant.