Boulder co-working office company expands north

BOULDER — NiCHE Workspaces LLC, a Boulder-based co-working company with a flagship space in downtown Boulder, is expanding to north Boulder.

The company has retrofitted the former Namaste Solar building at 4571 Broadway St., 5,500 square feet in all, with 22 dedicated desks and 10 private offices. The new space will conduct its grand opening happy hour on Friday, Feb. 1, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Sponsored Content

Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell

How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction. Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections. Read More

NiCHE, an outgrowth of local, family-owned property management company PMD Realty, opened its downtown location at 944 Pearl St., on Pearl Street’s west end, nearly two years ago. The space features natural light, an industrial modern aesthetic and an all-included membership fee that covers breakfast many days of the week, conference room rentals and storage lockers.

“We are a true co-working space, where dedicated desk and open workspace is meant to get people connected with one another,” NiCHE founder and owner Jesse Day said in a written statement. “When our members come in, we want them to have a strong sense of community, a sense of belonging, a place where people are excited to come to work. We have been successful with this model, which will continue at our north location.”

“We don’t cater to a narrow set of careers or professions. We care most about our members creating their own NiCHE” he said. “The power of our co-working space comes from a diverse group of people getting together and connecting with each other.”

Like the original downtown location, NiCHE’s north location offers daily drop-ins in addition to monthly memberships. Monthly individual memberships start at $475 and private offices start at $700 per month.