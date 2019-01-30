ArcherDX buys Golden genetics analysis lab

BOULDER — ArcherDX Inc., a Boulder-based company that develops genomic sequencing and analysis technology, has acquired Baby Genes Inc.

Baby Genes is a genetic analysis laboratory in Golden. It will continue to operate under the name ArcherDC Clinical Services Inc. and will market genetic testing services under the Baby Genes brand name, according to a company news release.

Sponsored Content

Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell

How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction. Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections. Read More

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“We have a long, positive working relationship with Baby Genes and from day one we saw natural alignment between the two organizations regarding our shared commitment to accelerating the adoption and application of personalized health,” ArcherDX founder Jason Myers said in a prepared statement.