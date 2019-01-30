Home » Industry News » Technology

ArcherDX buys Golden genetics analysis lab

By Lucas High — 

BOULDER — ArcherDX Inc., a Boulder-based company that develops genomic sequencing and analysis technology, has acquired Baby Genes Inc.

Baby Genes is a genetic analysis laboratory in Golden. It will continue to operate under the name ArcherDC Clinical Services Inc. and will market genetic testing services under the Baby Genes brand name, according to a company news release.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“We have a long, positive working relationship with Baby Genes and from day one we saw natural alignment between the two organizations regarding our shared commitment to accelerating the adoption and application of personalized health,” ArcherDX founder Jason Myers said in a prepared statement.

BOULDER — ArcherDX Inc., a Boulder-based company that develops genomic sequencing and analysis technology, has acquired Baby Genes Inc.

Baby Genes is a genetic analysis laboratory in Golden. It will continue to operate under the name ArcherDC Clinical Services Inc. and will market genetic testing services under the Baby Genes brand name, according to a company news release.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“We have a long, positive working relationship with Baby Genes and from day one we saw natural alignment between the two organizations regarding our shared commitment to accelerating the adoption and application of personalized health,” ArcherDX founder Jason Myers said in a prepared statement.


 