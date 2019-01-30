Amalgamated Bank posts higher earnings but misses estimate

NEW YORK — Amalgamated Bank (Nasdaq: AMAL), which acquired New Resource Bank in 2018 and has operations in Boulder, reported higher earnings in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in the previous year.

The bank posted earnings of $9.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2017 Amalgamated saw earnings of $4.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share.

Sponsored Content

Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell

How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction. Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections. Read More

Amalgamated’s fiscal year 2018 results were also up over 2017. Net income of $37.0 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, as compared to $6.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the full year of 2017.

“I am very proud of our results as I believe 2018 was one of the best years in our 95 year history, highlighted by the closing of our acquisition of New Resource Bank, the completion of our initial public offering, and the launch of the Amalgamated Charitable Foundation,” Amalgamated CEO Keith Mestrich said in a prepared statement.

Despite the positive momentum, the bank still missed the consensus earnings estimate of $0.36 for the fourth quarter.

Midway through trading Wednesday, Amalgamated stock price had tumbled nearly 5 percent but bounced back some in late trading.