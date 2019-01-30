Home » Newsletters » Afternoon

Amalgamated Bank posts higher earnings but misses estimate

By Lucas High — 

NEW YORK — Amalgamated Bank (Nasdaq: AMAL), which acquired New Resource Bank in 2018 and has operations in Boulder, reported higher earnings in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in the previous year.

The bank posted earnings of $9.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2017 Amalgamated saw earnings of $4.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share.

Amalgamated’s fiscal year 2018 results were also up over 2017. Net income of $37.0 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, as compared to $6.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the full year of 2017.

“I am very proud of our results as I believe 2018 was one of the best years in our 95 year history, highlighted by the closing of our acquisition of New Resource Bank, the completion of our initial public offering, and the launch of the Amalgamated Charitable Foundation,” Amalgamated CEO Keith Mestrich said in a prepared statement.

Despite the positive momentum, the bank still missed the consensus earnings estimate of  $0.36 for the fourth quarter.

Midway through trading Wednesday, Amalgamated stock price had tumbled nearly 5 percent but bounced back some in late trading.

