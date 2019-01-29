Pilgrim’s Pride accused of fixing prices

GREELEY — Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., a Greeley provider of poultry products, has been sued by the company that owns Olive Garden restaurants.

The Greeley Tribune reported that Darden Restaurants, owner of Olive Garden, has accused Pilgrim’s Pride and other chicken product providers of conspiring to fix prices. Pilgrims Pride is owned by JBS USA.

A suit was filed in Illinois accusing chicken producers who control 90 percent of the wholesale market of illegally reaching agreements to control prices.