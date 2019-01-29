Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Loveland church plans affordable housing neighborhood

By  — 

LOVELAND — Crossroads Church, a large congregation located at 57th Street and Taft Avenue, may use property it owns to develop an affordable living neighborhood.

The church will share plans with its members today and later involve nearby neighborhoods. Preliminary thinking calls for a combination of multi-family structures, single-family homes, homes for senior citizens and Habitat for Humanity homes, according to a report in the Reporter-Herald.

Housing would be built on 50 acres that the church already owns and some land would be set aside for future expansion of the church.

 

LOVELAND — Crossroads Church, a large congregation located at 57th Street and Taft Avenue, may use property it owns to develop an affordable living neighborhood.

The church will share plans with its members today and later involve nearby neighborhoods. Preliminary thinking calls for a combination of multi-family structures, single-family homes, homes for senior citizens and Habitat for Humanity homes, according to a report in the Reporter-Herald.

Housing would be built on 50 acres that the church already owns and some land would be set aside for future expansion of the church.

 


 