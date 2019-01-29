Loveland church plans affordable housing neighborhood

LOVELAND — Crossroads Church, a large congregation located at 57th Street and Taft Avenue, may use property it owns to develop an affordable living neighborhood.

The church will share plans with its members today and later involve nearby neighborhoods. Preliminary thinking calls for a combination of multi-family structures, single-family homes, homes for senior citizens and Habitat for Humanity homes, according to a report in the Reporter-Herald.

Sponsored Content

Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell

How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction. Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections. Read More

Housing would be built on 50 acres that the church already owns and some land would be set aside for future expansion of the church.