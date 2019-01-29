Larimer leads NoCo, Boulder Valley counties in shutdown-related unemployment claims

Of the four counties that make up the Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley regions, Larimer County has seen the highest number of unemployment claims related to the recent partial shutdown of the federal government.

As of Tuesday morning, the county had 334 claims that can be traced back to impacts from the shutdown, according to the Colorado Department of Employment and Labor.

That figure represents about 11 percent of the 2,908 shutdown-related claims filed statewide since Dec. 22. Only Jefferson County, with 632, saw more claims filed.

Boulder County had 104 shutdown-related unemployment claims filed, Weld County had 85 claims and Broomfield County had 43, labor department data show.

Statewide, 36 percent of claimants work for the U.S. Department of Interior, 22 percent for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 9 percent for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, 6 percent of the Department of Justice and 15 percent were federal contractors.

Federal workers furloughed during the shutdown can still apply for unemployment benefits even though the government has reopened.

“While the partial government shutdown is no longer in effect, you may choose to request payment of unemployment benefits for any week you were out of work or that you worked without receiving payment on your normal pay schedule,” according to the labor department’s website.

Should the government shut down again in February, unemployment claims already filed can be reopened.